MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
Lebanon News
2023-05-12 | 05:05
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
MP Marwan Hamadeh believes Saudi Arabia's stance is equidistant from all parties.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hamadeh confirmed the information he had heard, which aligned with the details shared by MP Sagih Atieh, regarding potential sanctions that could be imposed on those obstructing the completion of the presidential process after June. These sanctions may affect individuals who will remain in their stances.
Also, Hamadeh emphasized the search for a candidate who brings people together rather than one who divides them.
Next
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed
MP Sagih Atieh: Efforts have not yet converged on a candidate
Previous
