MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties

2023-05-12 | 05:05
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties

MP Marwan Hamadeh believes Saudi Arabia's stance is equidistant from all parties.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hamadeh confirmed the information he had heard, which aligned with the details shared by MP Sagih Atieh, regarding potential sanctions that could be imposed on those obstructing the completion of the presidential process after June. These sanctions may affect individuals who will remain in their stances.

Also, Hamadeh emphasized the search for a candidate who brings people together rather than one who divides them.
 

