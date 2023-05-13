The Secretary-General of the National Moderation Bloc and former MP clarified that "there is no doubt that the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, is a friend of most members of the bloc, but we haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for the presidency, emphasizing that the process of electing the president can only proceed through consensus."On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hobeich emphasized that "what distinguishes the National Moderation Bloc from all political blocs is that its members have declared from the beginning that they will not boycott any session to elect a president.""I support Speaker Nabih Berri calling for sessions to elect the president on a daily basis, and no one should boycott these sessions," he stressed.