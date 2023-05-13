Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

Lebanon News
2023-05-13 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven&#39;t made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

The Secretary-General of the National Moderation Bloc and former MP clarified that "there is no doubt that the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, is a friend of most members of the bloc, but we haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for the presidency, emphasizing that the process of electing the president can only proceed through consensus."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hobeich emphasized that "what distinguishes the National Moderation Bloc from all political blocs is that its members have declared from the beginning that they will not boycott any session to elect a president."

"I support Speaker Nabih Berri calling for sessions to elect the president on a daily basis, and no one should boycott these sessions," he stressed.
 

Lebanon News

Hadi Hobeich

Decision

Election

Presidency

Candidate

Session

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-20

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
Middle East
01:39

Turkey’s elections for presidency, parliament underway

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-13

Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
World
11:42

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East
14:21

Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Middle East
13:30

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app