Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

Lebanon News
2023-05-14
High views
LBCI
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees&#39; return
3min
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi considered during his sermon on Sunday Mass in Bkerki that "agriculture is of strategic importance for achieving food security by securing Lebanon's need for food and raw materials for food factories, limiting the import of food needs, which exceeded 75 percent, and increasing agricultural exports to bring hard currency into Lebanon." 

He said, "The patriarchate, eparchies, and monastic orders are in constant coordination with the Director General of Agriculture, agricultural colleges, associations, unions, and cooperatives to keep the farmer on his land, reduce displacement, migration, and the sale of land, and to create job opportunities for the youth." 

"A third of Lebanon's population lives off the agricultural sector, which includes plants, domestic animals, and sea fish," he added. 

During his sermon, al-Rahi launched three appeals: 

The first is for the Lebanese state to support this sector and make it essential in the national economy, reconsider the agreements to protect the national product, open markets for agricultural production, improve the livelihood of farmers and producers, increase production capacity, enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of agricultural and food production chains, and improve adaptation to climate change. 

The second is for the Lebanese emigrants to market Lebanese agricultural products, food, and Lebanese cuisine in their countries. 

Third, international organizations and donor bodies to embrace and advance the agricultural sector, secure a food safety net, and transform the Lebanese agricultural and food system into a more resilient, inclusive, competitive, and sustainable system. 

Additionally, he addressed the deputies by saying, "Our deputies and political officials cannot continue to deafen their ears from hearing the word of God and continue to hear the voices of their private and factional interests, and the voices of hatred and maliciousness, at the expense of demolishing state institutions."

According to him, this starts with not electing a president of the republic that would inspire confidence at home and abroad, leading to the loss of the parliament's legislative power, the deprivation of the government of all its powers, the disruption of due appointments, and the spread of corruption in public administrations. 

"If they had heard the word of God, they would hasten to reform the structures and institutions, to advance the economy and reduce the impoverishment of the people, and to reform the financial situation, and stop the migration of our living forces," al-Rahi expressed. 

He went on to say: "Let them be firm and united in their word and proceeded to conduct the necessary negotiations with Syria and the international community for the return of the Syrian refugees to their country who have become an increasing danger to our country," calling on the United Nations to help them on their homeland. 

"They would have heard the painful cry of the merchants, expressed by the Jounieh and Keserwan - Ftouh Traders Association in an open letter that they presented to us yesterday so that we join our voice to theirs." 

He added, "O deputies and political officials, all this ruin will fall on your heads and consciences because of your failure and pride. What is worse is that the region is in a state of change, settlements, dialogues, and calm. Where are you from the audacity of dialogue? And where are you going in Lebanon, making it a loose land? It is not yours, but the property of the benevolent Lebanese people who preserved it with sacrifices and redeemed it with the blood of its martyred sons."
 

