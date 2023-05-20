Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon

Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea discussed on Saturday the latest developments in the presidential file with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab in Maarrab in the presence of MP Melhem Riachy from the Strong Republic bloc.



Bou Saab described his second meeting with Geagea as positive, explaining that it was part of a tour on political leaders to build bridges and promote understanding and dialogue.



"Today, we have made progress beyond the previous stage, based on agreed-upon foundations. There are no longer any obstacles to the next agreed-upon step with the political parties," he added.



"I previously met with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri two days before my today's visit to Maarrab, and we hope to continue these meetings in the coming days. I don't want to go into details; although there is positivity, no one has a magical solution regarding the election of a new president for the country. However, the positive aspect is starting a dialogue based on the available data and discussing what is possible and what is not," he explained.



Bou Saab revealed that a third meeting would be scheduled later.



The deputy speaker also emphasized that "building bridges includes all political adversaries, political blocs, and parliamentary blocs," noting that it is not likely to nominate or promote any name for the presidency.



"I believe colleagues are working to unify efforts and select a specific candidate while I am working on the alternative plan, meaning if the parties do not agree on a candidate, do we surrender?" he added.



"We are thinking together, and the dialogue revolved with Speaker Berri, the Lebanese Forces, Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh, Hezbollah, the Kataeb Party, the Change MPs, Michel Moawad, and all political parties, regarding the roadmap that must be followed. Whoever wants to move forward must do so step by step," Bou Saab stressed.



He confirmed that discussions examining the "steps that precede the names deliberations," and therefore, he did not put forward any name."



In response to a question, he mentioned that "Speaker Berri called for 11 sessions, and if any team guaranteed the arrival of its candidate, he would have called for more sessions. But the sessions have become folklore, and when a new proposal is made, the Speaker of Parliament will undoubtedly call for a new election session."