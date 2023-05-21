Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, expressed his condemnation of the recent events that took place on the famous Sidon beach.



On Sunday morning, after a clash between two opposing demonstrations, one advocating for beachwear freedom and the other demanding modest dress code enforcement on the beach.



"Cultures and freedoms must be respected, and we aspire to achieve a civil state. The beach is public property, and I will engage with fellow ministers to find a solution. I urge the people of Sidon to act responsibly," Nassar stated.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he added, "access to the beach is a right, and women did not appear nude. Sidon is an esteemed city known for its civilization and diversity."