MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places

Lebanon News
2023-05-21 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places

MP Mark Daou announced from Sidon his support for the constitutional principle that states public places, freedom of expression, and freedom of belief are rights for all people.

Following the recent incident on Sidon beach regarding beachwear, he stated, "Lebanese citizens have the right to go to public places as they see fit."

Lebanon News

MP

Mark Daou

Stand

Constitutional

Rights

Public

Places

Sidon

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-28

Lebanon fails to address social rights, continues to protect impunity: Amnesty International

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Telehealth startup Cerebral shared millions of patients’ data with advertisers

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement

LBCI
Middle East
05:49

Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More