MP Daou to LBCI: Hezbollah has not succeeded in imposing its candidate

MP Marc Daou considered on Wednesday that "Hezbollah" is facing significant turmoil, and for the first time, the "Shiite duo" is isolated to such an extent.

He believed that the choice of Jihad Azour came to confirm that previous approaches are no longer applicable or effective, and a new phase must be entered, with Azour representing this intersection.

In an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, he confirmed that "Hezbollah has not succeeded in imposing its candidate, and this process has cost them political losses.

"They relied on the French role to support Frangieh, but they also failed. The equation was Frangieh or a vacuum, and became now Frangieh or Azour, and the internal Lebanese forces are the ones to choose their leader this time, not external powers," he added.

Daou pointed out that nominating Jihad Azour in exchange for sticking to Sleiman Frangieh ends the bazaar of names and balances in the parliament, and it has become clear.

He also indicated that it is evident that Azour is better than Frangieh in all criteria, whether in terms of personal competence, international relations, knowledge of the financial file, or his ability to communicate with all forces.

Daou said, "It is the duty of all deputies to attend the parliament session, and in my estimation, Frangieh will receive 45 votes in the first round, while Azour will receive 55 votes, and the process depends on what the Progressive Socialist Party decides."

He added, "We are very close to electing a president, and any person who does not vote to reach 65 votes prolongs the crisis."

He considered that if the other team left the second round of the election session, their action would make it clear to the Lebanese people that they were obstructing the process while we were fulfilling our duties.

"Jihad Azour is not my first choice, and we had a basket of names, but today it is my duty as a deputy to end the presidential crisis as quickly as possible," Daou stressed.

He requested Frangieh to announce his nomination and invite his allies to attend the session, stay, and not leave in the second round to elect a president.

He said, "The challenge is on the Free Patriotic Movement to continue its efforts and announce that it will not participate in legislative sessions at any cost until a president is elected."






