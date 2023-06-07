News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Peter Bou Saab and William Noun released with a residency permit
Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Peter Bou Saab and William Noun released with a residency permit
Sources confirmed to LBCI on Wednesday that after questioning Peter Bou Saab and William Noun for attempting to set fire to the Palace of Justice, they were released with a residency permit, upon the order of Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal of Beirut Ziad Abou Haidar, with their commitment not to repeat the act.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Justice Palace
Next
National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
0
Lebanon News
06:24
National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday
Lebanon News
06:24
National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
2023-03-27
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
0
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
World
2023-06-06
Ukraine seeks UN Security Council meeting on dam blast, new sanctions
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More