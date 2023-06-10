Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'

The Lebanese Diaspora Network (TLDN), in conjunction with cohost Mark Daou, held a 105-minute virtual meeting on Saturday, June 10th with various groups from the Lebanese diaspora and presidential candidate Jihad Azour. Among the groups invited were TeamHope, MCLM, Expatriates For Lebanon, Let's Talk About Lebanon, and LEN.



During the meeting, Azour addressed several key points concerning his candidacy and future plans for the Lebanese political and economic landscape.



Azour opened the discussion by confronting rumors regarding his financial integrity, describing them as "baseless character assassination." Emphasizing his readiness for open, transparent dialogue with any entity willing to question him.



In an effort to enhance transparency, Azour promised to release a report outlining his achievements during his tenure. He highlighted his longstanding commitment to transparency, recalling his practice of issuing quarterly reports detailing every spending of the international funds received post-2006 war.



Turning to the critical issue of the economic future of Lebanon, Azour underscored the urgent need to address the plight of elderly small depositors. He believes that immediate economic reform is crucial and stressed his experience and ability to mobilize funds and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



When discussing potential reforms, Azour signaled a distinct shift in perspective. He insisted that the presidential role is that of a chairman, not a CEO. He advocates for merit-based appointments following transparent processes, aiming for a fully functioning cabinet.



In response to questions about widening presidential powers, Azour stated, "We do not need to broaden the presidential power; rather, we need a president to assume his/her role. To represent us internationally and unite and inspire us locally."



Regarding his communication with powerful political figures such as Nabih Berri and Hassan Nasrallah, Azour asserted that the president's role serves all Lebanese, regardless of political affiliations. He clarified his stance by saying, "Meeting, talking, and debating does not constitute giving in, agreeing, or compromising."



As for his candidacy, Azour emphasized his independence from political affiliations and his sole accountability to the mission and vision he commits to. He believes that his financial expertise and connections can help regain the trust of international investors by reducing the risk factor in the Lebanese market compared to other markets.



The meeting concluded with an update on the presidential race, showing Azour leading with 62 votes. The TLDN and Daou stressed the potential influence of diaspora members in this pivotal moment, urging them to pressure their elected MPs towards supporting Azour, which could secure him the presidency.