News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Lebanon News
2023-06-10 | 16:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
The Lebanese Diaspora Network (TLDN), in conjunction with cohost Mark Daou, held a 105-minute virtual meeting on Saturday, June 10th with various groups from the Lebanese diaspora and presidential candidate Jihad Azour. Among the groups invited were TeamHope, MCLM, Expatriates For Lebanon, Let's Talk About Lebanon, and LEN.
During the meeting, Azour addressed several key points concerning his candidacy and future plans for the Lebanese political and economic landscape.
Azour opened the discussion by confronting rumors regarding his financial integrity, describing them as "baseless character assassination." Emphasizing his readiness for open, transparent dialogue with any entity willing to question him.
In an effort to enhance transparency, Azour promised to release a report outlining his achievements during his tenure. He highlighted his longstanding commitment to transparency, recalling his practice of issuing quarterly reports detailing every spending of the international funds received post-2006 war.
Turning to the critical issue of the economic future of Lebanon, Azour underscored the urgent need to address the plight of elderly small depositors. He believes that immediate economic reform is crucial and stressed his experience and ability to mobilize funds and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
When discussing potential reforms, Azour signaled a distinct shift in perspective. He insisted that the presidential role is that of a chairman, not a CEO. He advocates for merit-based appointments following transparent processes, aiming for a fully functioning cabinet.
In response to questions about widening presidential powers, Azour stated, "We do not need to broaden the presidential power; rather, we need a president to assume his/her role. To represent us internationally and unite and inspire us locally."
Regarding his communication with powerful political figures such as Nabih Berri and Hassan Nasrallah, Azour asserted that the president's role serves all Lebanese, regardless of political affiliations. He clarified his stance by saying, "Meeting, talking, and debating does not constitute giving in, agreeing, or compromising."
As for his candidacy, Azour emphasized his independence from political affiliations and his sole accountability to the mission and vision he commits to. He believes that his financial expertise and connections can help regain the trust of international investors by reducing the risk factor in the Lebanese market compared to other markets.
The meeting concluded with an update on the presidential race, showing Azour leading with 62 votes. The TLDN and Daou stressed the potential influence of diaspora members in this pivotal moment, urging them to pressure their elected MPs towards supporting Azour, which could secure him the presidency.
Lebanon News
Jihad
Azour
diaspora
opposition
candidate
dialogue
Next
Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity
Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-06
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-06-06
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:20
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
News Bulletin Reports
08:20
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:12
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
News Bulletin Reports
08:12
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-12
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
Lebanon News
2023-05-12
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
0
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:56
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Lebanon News
16:56
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
News Bulletin Reports
08:08
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:20
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
News Bulletin Reports
08:20
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:12
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
News Bulletin Reports
08:12
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
5
World News
11:54
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
World News
11:54
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
6
Middle East News
11:45
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
Middle East News
11:45
Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank
7
Middle East News
11:52
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
Middle East News
11:52
Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties
8
World News
08:26
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv
World News
08:26
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More