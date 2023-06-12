Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon

Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon

Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, received the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo, on Monday.  

Minister Bou Habib told journalists that he had been informed by the French Ambassador that "the visit of the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will soon take place, but after the election session next Wednesday." 

He added that they also discussed the issue of UNIFIL, especially regarding the demand for the removal of the paragraph included in the decision to renew it last year regarding expanding its movement in the south, affirming that he informed of the army's readiness to keep pace with UNIFIL in its activities.

Ambassador Grillo also informed the Minister of the possibility of her leaving Lebanon next August to assume her duties as director of Middle East affairs at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided that the French ambassador to Ankara, Herve Magro, will move to Beirut to assume his diplomatic duties as French ambassador to Lebanon.
 

