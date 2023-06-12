News
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the provisions of UN resolution 1701 and coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces to maintain stability in the south and along the Lebanese borders.
The prime minister called on the United Nations to pressure Israel to stop its repeated violations of the Blue Line and Lebanese sovereignty and stop works within Lebanese territory because this matter causes serious tensions.
He once again affirmed Lebanon's adherence to its right to regain its occupied lands and not give them up.
The Prime Minister had met, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, with the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission and Director of Political and Civil Affairs at UNIFIL, Hervé Lecoq.
During the meeting, they discussed the security situation in the south.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
UN resolution 1701
Lebanese Army
UNIFIL
Lebanese Borders
