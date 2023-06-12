PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the provisions of UN resolution 1701 and coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces to maintain stability in the south and along the Lebanese borders.  

The prime minister called on the United Nations to pressure Israel to stop its repeated violations of the Blue Line and Lebanese sovereignty and stop works within Lebanese territory because this matter causes serious tensions.  

He once again affirmed Lebanon's adherence to its right to regain its occupied lands and not give them up.  

The Prime Minister had met, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, with the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission and Director of Political and Civil Affairs at UNIFIL, Hervé Lecoq.  

During the meeting, they discussed the security situation in the south.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

UN resolution 1701

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

Lebanese Borders

LBCI Next
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-08

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Nabih Berri meets South African Ambassador to discuss bilateral relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-07

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More