Nabih Berri meets South African Ambassador to discuss bilateral relations

Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, welcomed the Ambassador of South Africa to Lebanon and Syria, Barry Phillip Gilder, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. They discussed the general situation in Lebanon, the region, and the bilateral relations between the two countries.



During the meeting, Berri presented the political developments and the overall situation, particularly the upcoming presidential elections. He also received the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, who left without making any statements.