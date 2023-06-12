EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EDL Workers and Employees&#39; Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

The Workers and Employees' Union of Electricité du Liban (EDL) has announced a warning strike and work stoppage at all EDL centers, including the suspension of printing and delivery of invoices, for three days starting from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, until Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Maintenance and investment departments in the production plants and primary substations are exempted from the strike.

The Union clarified in a statement:

"The Workers and Employees' Union of EDL held its meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, to assess the latest developments concerning labor demands:

Healthcare and Medical Care:

The Union emphasizes what it previously mentioned in its statement regarding the first part of preparing a terms and conditions book for a health and medical insurance company, not a management company. The Union draws attention to the fact that the administrative directorate can only hold a meeting with the presence of the general controller, as it is part of the dispute over the terms and conditions book, which has been hindered until now.

Regarding the second part, to avoid confusion, the Union expressed gratitude to the general director for the personal effort he exerted concerning the medical condition of the financial director (as stated in its letter registered with the General Directorate Secretariat under number 1336, dated May 23, 2023). The Union also recalls that workers and employees are still subjected to humiliation and insults in hospitals and laboratories.

Financial Support:

The Union regrets the absence of mentioning financial support according to the national emergency plan to revitalize the electricity and healthcare sectors in the referral document sent to the administrative directorate. Instead, there was procrastination and baseless accusations against the Union while ignoring the fact that we know nothing about the salaries of workers and employees today.

Has financial support become just a rumor in the face of the plans to include a clause in the 2023 budget in favor of service providers, amounting to double the financial support for workers and employees?

Given this dire living, economic, healthcare, and financial situation that workers and employees of EDL have reached, along with the repeated promises that have yielded no results, the Workers and Employees' Union of EDL declares the warning strike and work stoppage at all EDL centers, including the suspension of printing and delivery of invoices, for three days starting from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, until Thursday, June 15, 2023."

Lebanon News

EDL

Workers

Employees

Union

Strike

Work

Suspension

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Nabih Berri meets South African Ambassador to discuss bilateral relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
World News
09:31

King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition

LBCI
World News
05:00

Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs to nine

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More