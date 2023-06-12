Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus

Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 09:56
High views
Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus
1min
Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus

After meeting the National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs to discuss the presidential file, MP Mohammad Sleiman announced that they would be present in all sessions of the first and second rounds and would not obstruct any quorum stating that they would have a candidate.

However, he emphasized that their priority is to complete the presidential process rather than the number of votes, saying, "we are against sharp divisions that hinder the election of a president, and our meetings will remain open until Wednesday. We do not favor vertical divisions but rather national consensus that produces a president."

As for MP Imad Hout, he stressed that they would not announce a suitable candidate in order to allow room for discussion with other parties.

He stated, "our options are open, and we are still consulting with several MPs whose stances align with ours."

Furthermore, Hout added, "we are not focused on numbers of votes but rather on the presidential elections. We have a point of view, but we will not announce the suitable name to allow for discussion with the other parties."

