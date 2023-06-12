Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation

Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 11:18
Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation
Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation

Caretaker Agriculture Minister, Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, emphasized that the strategic plan for cultivating soft wheat is a national plan that must be maintained. It is considered a top priority for the current government and will be one of the critical elements in the agricultural work strategy for the upcoming government.

The Cabinet and the Economy Ministry have called for expediting the process of purchasing soft wheat, durum wheat, and barley from Lebanese farmers in accordance with previous decisions made by the Cabinet. This comes as the harvest season has already begun in areas such as Akkar and will soon commence in the Bekaa region.

