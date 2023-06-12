News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation
Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Caretaker Agriculture Minister affirms strategic plan for soft wheat cultivation
Caretaker Agriculture Minister, Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, emphasized that the strategic plan for cultivating soft wheat is a national plan that must be maintained. It is considered a top priority for the current government and will be one of the critical elements in the agricultural work strategy for the upcoming government.
The Cabinet and the Economy Ministry have called for expediting the process of purchasing soft wheat, durum wheat, and barley from Lebanese farmers in accordance with previous decisions made by the Cabinet. This comes as the harvest season has already begun in areas such as Akkar and will soon commence in the Bekaa region.
Lebanon News
Caretaker
Agriculture
Minister
Affirm
Strategic
Plan
Soft
Wheat
Cultivation
Farmers
Lebanon
Next
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister
0
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
6
Lebanon News
09:56
Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus
Lebanon News
09:56
Presidential discussions: National Moderation Bloc and Change MPs seek national consensus
7
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More