Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 11:27
According to LBCI's sources, presidential candidate Jihad Azour held a meeting organized by the National Bloc Party, Change MPs, and several change parties from different regions, including Taqaddom, Khat Ahmar, Change Movement in the South, Revolt for Sovereignty and Justice (Tripoli), and Meeting of the North 3. Activists, journalists, and the "Kulluna Irada" organization also attended the meeting to discuss Azour's vision.
The sources indicate that, during the meeting, Azour emphasized that the social crisis in Lebanon is deeply rooted, and the country needs to rebuild its foundations, which have been severely damaged in the past three years. He stressed that the primary focus should be judicial reform and revitalizing the education and healthcare sectors.
Azour also noted that Lebanon had lost its competitive advantages due to the crisis and the rapid developments in the region and neighboring countries in recent years.
However, he highlighted that the country still possesses essential elements such as human resources, creativity, and freedom, enabling it to catch up with the development in the region quickly. Azour focused on the need to build an economically resilient model that can withstand global and regional challenges by activating the role of the diaspora.
Regarding the Banque du Liban (BDL) governance, Azour expressed the need to create a new transparent mechanism for appointing the governor. He proposed the formation of an independent committee responsible for conducting investigations and audits of candidates' professional qualifications before submitting them to the Finance Minister and then the government.
Azour also added that he was among the first to criticize the financial policies constructively and opposed the method of calculating the losses of the BDL, which started in 2003.
In addition, Azour pointed out the necessity of forming a homogeneous government through consultation with the Prime Minister systematically and constructively, emphasizing the need to abolish the concept of sovereign ministries.
Regarding the refugee crisis, Azour affirmed that solving the crisis is not solely the responsibility of one minister or the President alone. It requires a comprehensive and integrated plan based on the agenda of the Arab League and utilizing all international communication channels.
Regarding Lebanon's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azour mentioned that due to conflicting interests, he did not attend the meetings dedicated to Lebanon, and he had no authority over the negotiations or their course.
