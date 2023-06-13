News
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 02:28
3
min
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
The Lebanese American Coordinating Committee (LACC), which consists of eight American organizations in the United States founded by Lebanese, sent a message to the American administration calling on it to "help end the presidential vacancy in Lebanon."
It confirmed the content of the "previous letter sent to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to move quickly to elect a unified, inclusive president who launches the path of economic reforms."
The Committee urged the Speaker of the Parliament to assume his constitutional responsibilities in full, to keep the sessions for the election of a President open until the completion of the electoral process, and to prevent all attempts to obstruct it.
According to the Committee, the deputies should be "aware of the seriousness of continuing the presidential vacancy, and therefore bear the responsibility of participating in all sessions and voting for the candidate they see fit and not with a white paper."
A letter sent by the Committee to the US State Department and the US Congress stated that "Lebanon has been facing, for seven months, a serious vacancy in the presidency."
Adding: "This vacancy has deepened the political crisis in the country, severely disrupted all efforts to revive the economic recovery, and stripped the state of a primary symbol representing its legitimacy. Lebanon can no longer tolerate the continuation of the vacancy."
The letter stated that the Lebanese American Coordinating Committee (LACC), which includes eight American-Lebanese organizations, is closely following with great interest and concern the parliamentary session devoted on June 14 to elect a president.
It added that the United States of America, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the House of Representatives, previously called on the Lebanese leaders to put personal interests aside and the national interest above them.
The Committee emphasized the content of this message, calling on the United States, Arab countries, and the international community to use their diplomatic influence to urge the Speaker of the Parliament to assume his constitutional responsibilities in full.
It also urged the members of the Lebanese Parliament to be aware of the seriousness of the continuing presidential vacancy and, therefore, to hold them responsible for participating in all sessions and voting for the candidate they see fit.
The letter said: "The Lebanese people hope that the election session scheduled for June 14 will end the presidential vacancy by electing a president for the republic who serves their interests with merit and safeguards the sovereignty and unity of their country."
This came in a letter sent on behalf: Our New Lebanon (ONL), World Lebanese Cultural Union (WLCU), Lebanese Information Center (LIC), Lebanese American Renaissance Partnership (LARP), Shields of United Lebanon (SOUL), Assembly for Lebanon (AFL), LEBANESE FOR LEBANON FOUNDATION (LFLF), American Lebanese Policy Institute – PAC (ALPI-PAC), alongside Lebanese Advisory Organizations: Civic Influence Hub (CIH).
Lebanon News
US
Lebanon
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee (LACC)
Presidential
Vacancy
Elections
Parliament
Next
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Previous
