Former Minister of Culture, Rony Araiji, explained that there are two parts to Frangieh's speech, the first to respond to the campaign of criticism that targeted him and the second to call for openness, consensus, outreach, and dialogue.



Araiji confirmed on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Sleiman Frangieh's history is a witness that he only takes decisions that he is convinced of, just as his political family has never taken decisions against the interest of Lebanon.



He pointed out that all the Christian forces support Jihad Azour, but the Shiite deputies do not support him, and some Sunni deputies are not with him.



He pointed out that Frangieh meant to convey that he does not consider himself more important than Lebanon, considering he has all the qualifications to become president.



He believed that Wednesday's electoral session is not a session of separation, and the problem will not be solved if Frangieh withdraws, as he is not the "knot." He sees himself as the solution, adding that Frangieh has no objective reason to withdraw.