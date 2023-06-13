Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced

Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh&#39;s History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced

Former Minister of Culture, Rony Araiji, explained that there are two parts to Frangieh's speech, the first to respond to the campaign of criticism that targeted him and the second to call for openness, consensus, outreach, and dialogue. 

Araiji confirmed on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Sleiman Frangieh's history is a witness that he only takes decisions that he is convinced of, just as his political family has never taken decisions against the interest of Lebanon. 

He pointed out that all the Christian forces support Jihad Azour, but the Shiite deputies do not support him, and some Sunni deputies are not with him. 

He pointed out that Frangieh meant to convey that he does not consider himself more important than Lebanon, considering he has all the qualifications to become president. 

He believed that Wednesday's electoral session is not a session of separation, and the problem will not be solved if Frangieh withdraws, as he is not the "knot." He sees himself as the solution, adding that Frangieh has no objective reason to withdraw.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rony Araiji

Sleiman Frangieh

Jihad Azour

Presidential

Elections

LBCI Next
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-06

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More