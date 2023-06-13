News
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 04:29
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
The Acting Director-General of the General Security, Brigadier General Elias al-Baysari, affirmed that any decision issued by the General Security concerning granting or not granting an entry visa to any foreigner to Lebanon, organizing a residency, or canceling a residency, is the powers entrusted by law to the General Security.
He affirmed his keenness on the best relations with the Arab countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which supported the Lebanese cause, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
He affirmed to a delegation of Arab newspaper correspondents in Beirut that "any decision not to grant an entry visa is a sovereign decision, and Lebanon is not obliged to justify it, except within the diplomatic framework."
Regarding what happened with journalist Fajer Al-Saeed, al-Baysari said that not granting her an entry visa to Lebanon was not a decision directed against Kuwait.
He affirmed that concerning Lebanon, Israel is an enemy state, and the law is clear.
Adding that "this measure is a sovereign measure par excellence and one of the powers of public security, and I hope that no measure of this kind will be interpreted as being against any brotherly or friendly country, because I am very keen on the special relationship with Arab countries, and this position is the position of the political authority in Lebanon, especially the Minister of Interior."
Confirming that "We have nothing against Ms. Al-Saeed, but she cannot openly call for normalization with the Israeli entity, an entity that is considered an enemy to us, and our laws fine those who call for normalization with it."
In response to a question about journalist Al-Saeed saying that she was prevented from leaving the airport to stay in a hotel until the time of travel, Brigadier General Elias al-Baysari explained, "Ms. Al-Saeed was treated with respect, and there was contact with the Kuwaiti embassy, and we coordinated the presence of a delegation from the embassy to the airport, and he stayed with her for a while until the departure time for the flight returning to Kuwait."
Regarding the meeting with the Minister of Interior, al-Baysari affirmed that "the meeting was frank, and we clarified all matters to the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti embassy, and we showed readiness to deal with any matter following the legal frameworks, like other issues that were dealt with in the past months."
