London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
A hearing was held before the High Court of Justice - London on Tuesday in the civil lawsuit filed, in August 2021, against SAVARO Ltd. by some of the Beirut Port explosion’s victims, represented by the Prosecution Office of the Beirut Bar Association. The court granted compensation to the victims.
The court ruled an amount of one hundred thousand pounds sterling for each of the plaintiffs in compensation for the moral damage resulting from the death of a victim and an amount exceeding half a million pounds sterling for a wounded victim in compensation for her moral and physical harm and covering her medical expenses.
Receiving these sums remains subject to the execution of the judgment.
After the court had issued a ruling in February 2023 proving the company’s liability, it heard, at the end of the second stage of the trial, the English prosecution lawyer (KC) to determine the amount of compensation due to the victims in the presence of Professor Nasri Diab and lawyers from Dechert LLP.
The court also relied on based on a detailed report drawn up by lawyer Dr. Fadi Moghaizel in the Lebanese law, which is the law that the British court originally applied.
Attorney Kamil Abu Suleiman led the Dechert LLP team throughout this trial and covered the legal costs—all lawyers in Beirut and London work voluntarily (Pro bono).
Before adjourning the session, Professor Nasri Diab thanked the judge for achieving justice in this tragic case resulting from the largest non-nuclear explosion in history and restoring hope to the victims that justice always prevails.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
High Court Of Justice
London
Lawsuit
SAVARO Ltd
Beirut Port Explosion
Victims
Beirut Bar Association
Compensation
