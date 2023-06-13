London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
London&#39;s High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

A hearing was held before the High Court of Justice - London on Tuesday in the civil lawsuit filed, in August 2021, against SAVARO Ltd. by some of the Beirut Port explosion’s victims, represented by the Prosecution Office of the Beirut Bar Association. The court granted compensation to the victims. 

The court ruled an amount of one hundred thousand pounds sterling for each of the plaintiffs in compensation for the moral damage resulting from the death of a victim and an amount exceeding half a million pounds sterling for a wounded victim in compensation for her moral and physical harm and covering her medical expenses. 
 
Receiving these sums remains subject to the execution of the judgment. 

After the court had issued a ruling in February 2023 proving the company’s liability, it heard, at the end of the second stage of the trial, the English prosecution lawyer (KC) to determine the amount of compensation due to the victims in the presence of Professor Nasri Diab and lawyers from Dechert LLP. 

The court also relied on based on a detailed report drawn up by lawyer Dr. Fadi Moghaizel in the Lebanese law, which is the law that the British court originally applied. 

Attorney Kamil Abu Suleiman led the Dechert LLP team throughout this trial and covered the legal costs—all lawyers in Beirut and London work voluntarily (Pro bono). 

Before adjourning the session, Professor Nasri Diab thanked the judge for achieving justice in this tragic case resulting from the largest non-nuclear explosion in history and restoring hope to the victims that justice always prevails.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

High Court Of Justice

London

Lawsuit

SAVARO Ltd

Beirut Port Explosion

Victims

Beirut Bar Association

Compensation

LBCI Next
National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More