National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI

MP Faisal Karami revealed to LBCI that the National Accord Bloc will announce its support for the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, during the bloc's meeting at five o'clock.



Karami said, "The division in the country is vertical, and that is why we stress dialogue, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati told us that the country cannot be completed with this division, and we will go to vacuum after vacuum, with no government, no [BDL] governor, and no Army commander."



He added, "We will meet with all blocs to convince them of the need for dialogue, and Wednesday's session is a "station that repeats itself," adding, "We will continue after that serious work to break the stalemate for a dialogue of consensus."