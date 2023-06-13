News
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
A bomb was found near the residence of MP Nadim Gemayel in Ashrafieh on Tuesday afternoon.
After a security expert examined the suspicious object, it was revealed to be a toy in the shape of a bomb with no explosives inside, according to a security source who spoke to LBCI.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Bomb
Nadim Gemayel
Security
Toy
Explosives
