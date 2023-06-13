Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel&#39;s house mistaken for explosive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

A bomb was found near the residence of MP Nadim Gemayel in Ashrafieh on Tuesday afternoon. 

After a security expert examined the suspicious object, it was revealed to be a toy in the shape of a bomb with no explosives inside, according to a security source who spoke to LBCI.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bomb

Nadim Gemayel

Security

Toy

Explosives

LBCI Next
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-10

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-17

UK Director General Vijay Rangarajan pays visit to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More