Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanese Members of Parliament (MPs) Najat Aoun and Paula Yacoubian have publicly announced their support for presidential candidate Jihad Azour.
MP Yacoubian stated that they have taken into account the voices of their electorate, weighed up the available options, and are prepared to formally endorse Azour in service of Lebanon's interests. They anticipate this decision will foster progress that benefits Lebanese citizens.
"We have to navigate political realities and make optimal decisions," said Yacoubian. "There isn't an ideal presidential candidate at this time, hence our choice to endorse Jihad Azour, together with Najat Aoun. We are prepared to hold him accountable if he wins the election."
MP Aoun affirmed Yacoubian’s stance, emphasizing that they are backing Azour’s candidacy because of his belief in the principles of state and his potential to reintegrate Lebanon into the Arab world, thereby expanding cooperation with the global community.
Yacoubian addressed the tense political environment, acknowledging the threats she has received. While expressing her respect for former minister Ziad Baroud, she stated, "Our priority today is to strive for better and more practical alternatives."
Referencing their minority status in parliament and the constraints posed by parliamentary election results, Yacoubian suggested that effective voting could expedite much-needed reforms in the country. "Anyone seeking to extend the current impasse is not interested in reform," she said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Presidential
Elections
Najat Aoun
Paula Yacoubian
Candidate
Jihad Azour
