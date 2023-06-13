Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power

2023-06-13 | 08:30
Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power
3min
Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power

MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihy, Wadah al-Saddeq, former MP Rami Fanj, the National Bloc Party, the Taqqadom Party, the Khat Ahmar Party, the Southern Change Movement, the North Meeting 3, the Intafed - Tripoli, Akkar Tantafed, affirmed that the time has come to confront the logic of imposition, dominance, and obstruction. 
 
They face the policy of dominance exercised by the resistance team over all the components of the Lebanese state, monopolizing its decisions and controlling its institutions, particularly the Parliament, through its president who controls the keys of the Council, legislative mechanisms, and constitutional interpretation. 
 
They also face their insistence on imposing their presidential candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, on all Lebanese.
 
In a statement, they explained that based on this, change forces and personalities stemming from the October 17 Revolution have reached a firm conviction that there is no possible change, accountability is unavailable, reforms are not feasible, and the establishment of an effective state is impossible under the repeated submission to the wishes of the Hezbollah-Amal duo and their allies. 
 
They emphasized that the fundamental approach to restoring political balance in Lebanon is to eliminate the repercussions of the Doha Agreement by rejecting the logic of power surplus and prevailing imposition since 2008 and returning to the Taef Agreement.
 
The statement continued: "The obstructive approach of Hezbollah and its allies, first by rejecting all initiatives and obstructing electoral sessions, and their refusal of several names proposed by various opposition forces, as well as their insistence on challenging the Lebanese people with a candidate rejected by most parliamentary blocs, compels us today to seek a solution that ends the catastrophic vaccum in the presidency and reaffirms the rejection of the dominance and obstruction approach, breaking the traditional alignment in the country by reaching a convergence between some independent deputies and change forces, as well as influential blocs in the Parliament, to nominate Jihad Azour for the position of President of the Republic after considering several moderate names."
 
The statement emphasized that our choice, represented by Jihad Azour, is a choice for a candidate supported by multiple forces, who can move the country from a state of stagnation, void, and collapse to a state of reviving the constitution and institutions.

They continued: "We are not in a position of alignment between two teams or behind specific candidates or political ideologies. We are faced with two choices: either resorting to constitutional and democratic mechanisms or succumbing to a culture of imposition, intimidation, and defamation, challenging the will of the Lebanese people, which is supported by the system led by the Amal-Hezbollah duo."
 
The deputies and change groups called on them to shoulder the responsibility entrusted to them by the Lebanese people, first, to confront those who violated sovereignty and practiced various forms of obstruction, dominance, and imposition, and second, to end the state of comprehensive economic, social, and political collapse. 
 
They urged voting for Jihad Azour, who can rebalance the power dynamics in the country and open the horizon for the election of a President of the Republic.

