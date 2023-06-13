News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 10:55
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired on Tuesday a Cabinet session and said that "today's session is being held in a tense and pressing political atmosphere on the eve of the parliamentary session to elect a president."
"We all hope that the democratic process will be carried out correctly and a president will be elected. Unfortunately, the apparent indicators suggest otherwise, indicating the continuation of divergences among the council members and parliamentary blocs, thus perpetuating the negative oscillation that prevents the completion of the constitutional institutions by electing a President of the Republic," he added.
At the beginning of the Cabinet session, Mikati said, "In the face of this great challenge, we must work to address the fundamental issues and manage the affairs of the state within the available capacities."
"We primarily seek to assist public sector employees in overcoming this difficult phase, and I am aware of the efforts made by each of you in your ministries. On the other hand, we urge public sector employees not to respond to positivity with negativity, especially since we took the initiative to pay seven salaries in advance in the previous Cabinet session.
The remaining four salaries will be paid before the fifteenth of this month, and we are striving for the public sector to be able to continue its work," Mikati continued.
He added, "In this context, I also affirm that by the end of June, we will not be able to pay salaries if additional credit lines are not approved in Parliament, despite the availability of liquidity in the treasury accounts and good revenue collection for the state.
He also noted that May witnessed the highest revenues in a long time.
He pointed out that "a file related to promotions in the military and security ranks has been raised in the past few days, and some have sought to politicize this file."
"Based on our keenness on the military and security forces, which is equivalent to our keenness on the nation, as the military and security are two inseparable pillars, I say that this file has reached the premiership after being referred by the Ministers of Defense and Finance according to the protocols, and we will hold a session at the beginning of next week to approve this file," Mikati stressed.
"At the same time, I have corresponded with both the Minister of Interior and the Minister of Defense, and I have requested the Minister of Defense to submit a proposal to complete the appointments of the Military Council, and from the Minister of Interior, a proposal for the formation of the leadership council for the Internal Security Forces," he added.
Mikati also emphasized that the issues of promotions and appointments are separate. The file of promotions will be presented to the Cabinet for a decision in the Cabinet session at the beginning of next week.
"The file of promotions has been reconsidered after the Army Commander visited me and requested its approval because it boosts the morale of the officers. The Minister of Interior and the General Director of the Internal Security Forces also visited me and requested the approval of the file related to the Internal Security Forces," Mikati said.
He believed that "according to the National Defense Law, any vacancy in the military leadership transfers authority to the Chief of Staff, and in the absence of the Chief of Staff, we cannot speculate on what might happen."
He said, "I had previously decided that any minister who does not attend a Cabinet session, we will not present any file related to their ministry. However, yesterday I met with the Minister of Justice. He explained to me all the details regarding the appointment of state attorneys to defend the state in case any accusations are made against the Governor of the Central Bank."
"I have become convinced of the necessity to present this file to the Cabinet, bypassing the fundamental reservations regarding the requirement for the minister concerned to attend the discussion of their file because it is in the national interest."
He also announced, "On our agenda, we have the file of Syrian refugees, and I have requested the Minister of Foreign Affairs to represent Lebanon at the Brussels conference, as doctors advised me not to travel after the health setback I experienced."
"Today, we will discuss a unified working paper that reflects the position of the Lebanese government as a whole, which is a summary of the discussions and recommendations of the ministerial committee held on April 23rd. I must express my gratitude to Minister Issam Sharafeddine for his follow-up and continuous communication with our brothers in Syria regarding this file," he added.
He said, "Each of you, as ministers, contributes to preserving the state's institutions despite the difficulties and within the available resources, and I am proud that we work as one team. I invite you to continue with this pace of productivity so that together we can meet the demands and rights of the people and maintain the functioning of the state and its institutions."
Lebanon News
Mikati
Lebanon
Next
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
0
World News
12:52
France calls on Lebanon to seize opportunity of Wednesday's parliamentary session
World News
12:52
France calls on Lebanon to seize opportunity of Wednesday's parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
11:48
Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us
Lebanon News
11:48
Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
2023-03-15
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
0
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-05
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-05
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
2
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
3
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
5
Lebanon News
08:30
Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power
Lebanon News
08:30
Change MPs and parties: We call on MPs to vote to Azour, to amend balance of power
6
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:28
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
Lebanon News
02:28
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
8
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More