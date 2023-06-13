Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Gebran Bassil delivered on Tuesday a televised speech whereby he said that "the disagreement with Hezbollah was about state-building.

"We tried to develop the understanding, but the necessary responsiveness was not achieved. The dispute expanded when it became about national partnership. We still agree with them on resistance and the principle of defensive strategy," he added.

He also noted that "the understanding with Hezbollah has not collapsed, but it is not in good shape."

"We are not part of any internal or external alignment, nor belong to any axis. We desire good relationships and communication with everyone," he continued.

Bassil said, "It is natural for us to vote for the consensus candidate, which is former minister Jihad Azour," pointing out that "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated when choosing his candidate, that it would not harm the alliance with the Free Patriotic Movement."

"I am confident that Sayyed Nasrallah does not accept the atmosphere of defamation. We will not be part of any session tomorrow or any other session involved in any provocative conflict. I have given instructions within the movement not to respond to calls of accusations of betrayal."



He added, "We have decided with the confrontation forces to maintain a good relationship without allying because we agree with them on many sovereignty and reform issues, but we differ with them on resistance. We never want to be politically aligned with them against Hezbollah."



Regarding the presidential elections, he said, "We reject both obstruction and confrontation, and we refuse the option of the Hezbollah and Amal Movement duo, as well as the option of the opposition. However, it is up to each individual to choose and vote in elections. In this way, their votes favor a specific candidate."



Bassil emphasized that "Azour was among the names accepted by the Free Patriotic Movement."

"But he is not the best candidate for us," he added.



"No matter our differences, we will return and agree with each other," he concluded by saying.









