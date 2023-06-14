News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kassem Hashem voices concerns over poll manipulation and emphasizes dialogue in Lebanon: LBCI Interview
Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kassem Hashem voices concerns over poll manipulation and emphasizes dialogue in Lebanon: LBCI Interview
Lebanese politician Kassem Hashem, in a recent dialogue with Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), underscored concerns over what he perceives as potential manipulation of poll numbers. He stressed that in the midst of tense political alignments, the current volatile climate is unfavorable for presidential elections, given the nation's reliance on an inherent balance that cannot be tampered with.
Hashem further stressed the indispensable role of dialogue in navigating the country's ongoing crises. He observed that Speaker Nabih Berri's early call appeared to pre-emptively endorse Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy, hinting at a rapidly evolving political landscape in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Kassem Hashem
Concerns
Poll
Manipulation
Dialogue
Lebanon
Interview
Next
Adib Abdel Massih to LBCI: Hopes for uninterrupted quorum, expresses confidence in Azour's potential second round success
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil
0
Lebanon News
02:52
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
Lebanon News
02:52
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:07
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Lebanon News
03:07
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
0
Lebanon News
03:05
Elias Hankach to LBCI: Urges deputies to disclose choices, emphasizes the need to vote and avoid disruption in the session
Lebanon News
03:05
Elias Hankach to LBCI: Urges deputies to disclose choices, emphasizes the need to vote and avoid disruption in the session
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president
Lebanon News
03:03
Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president
0
Lebanon News
02:59
Halime El Kaakour to LBCI: Advocates for alternative amidst current political maneuverings
Lebanon News
02:59
Halime El Kaakour to LBCI: Advocates for alternative amidst current political maneuverings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
0
Variety and Tech
02:07
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
Variety and Tech
02:07
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
0
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
0
Lebanon News
01:25
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
Lebanon News
01:25
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
2
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
3
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
4
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
5
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
6
World News
14:36
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
World News
14:36
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
7
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More