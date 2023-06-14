Kassem Hashem voices concerns over poll manipulation and emphasizes dialogue in Lebanon: LBCI Interview

Lebanese politician Kassem Hashem, in a recent dialogue with Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), underscored concerns over what he perceives as potential manipulation of poll numbers. He stressed that in the midst of tense political alignments, the current volatile climate is unfavorable for presidential elections, given the nation's reliance on an inherent balance that cannot be tampered with.



Hashem further stressed the indispensable role of dialogue in navigating the country's ongoing crises. He observed that Speaker Nabih Berri's early call appeared to pre-emptively endorse Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy, hinting at a rapidly evolving political landscape in Lebanon.