Lebanese politician Adib Abdel Massih, in a recent interview with Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), conveyed his hopes for a quorum free from disruptions. He also expressed his belief that Jihad Azour stands a solid chance of emerging successful in the second round of the election, if it takes place.



Abdel Massih further projected that Jihad Azour will receive a minimum of 62 votes from the deputies who have publicly announced their intention to vote for him. This projection portrays an air of cautious optimism in Lebanon's turbulent political atmosphere.