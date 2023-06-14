Adib Abdel Massih to LBCI: Hopes for uninterrupted quorum, expresses confidence in Azour's potential second round success

2023-06-14
Adib Abdel Massih to LBCI: Hopes for uninterrupted quorum, expresses confidence in Azour&#39;s potential second round success
0min
Adib Abdel Massih to LBCI: Hopes for uninterrupted quorum, expresses confidence in Azour's potential second round success

Lebanese politician Adib Abdel Massih, in a recent interview with Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), conveyed his hopes for a quorum free from disruptions. He also expressed his belief that Jihad Azour stands a solid chance of emerging successful in the second round of the election, if it takes place.

Abdel Massih further projected that Jihad Azour will receive a minimum of 62 votes from the deputies who have publicly announced their intention to vote for him. This projection portrays an air of cautious optimism in Lebanon's turbulent political atmosphere.

