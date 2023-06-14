Abdul Rahman Al Bizri to LBCI: Decisive in stance, notes citizen as biggest loser, elections seen as point-scoring

Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 02:56
High views
0min
Abdul Rahman Al Bizri to LBCI: Decisive in stance, notes citizen as biggest loser, elections seen as point-scoring

In a recent interaction with the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), Abdul Rahman Al Bizri stated that they are firm in their stance, and their choice will be apparent during the session. Al Bizri pointed out that the biggest loser in the current political climate is the Lebanese citizen and sees today's elections as point-scoring.

Al Bizri further expressed that the outcome is already decided, noting attempts to avoid a second round. If the round does occur, he pledged to stay firm and support any president who is elected, demonstrating his commitment to the stability and welfare of Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Abdul Rahman Al Bizri

Decisive

Stance

Citizen

Biggest

Loser

Elections

Point

Scoring

Lebanon

