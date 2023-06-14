Elias Hankach to LBCI: Urges deputies to disclose choices, emphasizes the need to vote and avoid disruption in the session

In a recent interview with the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), Elias Hankach noted that while some deputies prefer to keep their choices undisclosed, it is imperative not to obstruct the process as the country can no longer endure the current instability. Hankach stressed the importance of voting in the session and avoiding any actions that would disrupt it.



Hankach further commented that there's no issue with dialogue but underscored the importance of sincere intentions during such discussions. These comments reflect his stance on maintaining transparency and promoting sincere dialogue in Lebanon's complex political arena.