On Wednesday, the Lebanese Parliament held the 12th electoral session.

The first round of the presidential election session ended with Jihad Azour receiving 59 votes, in turn, 51 MPs voted for Sleiman Frangieh.



Meanwhile, one MP voted with a blank ballot, and eight MPs voted with slogans, including “New Lebanon.”



While six MPs voted for Ziyad Baroud, one MP voted for Joseph Aoun, one vote was considered an invalid ballot, and one vote was a lost ballot.