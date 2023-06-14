The long-awaited parliamentary session for the Lebanese presidential election took place amidst high tension and political divisions. With two prominent candidates in the race, the session revealed a fractured political landscape that ultimately resulted in the loss of quorum, prolonging the country's presidential crisis.



The vote count in the presidential election session unfolded as follows: Jihad Azour received 59 votes, Sleiman Frangieh obtained 51 votes, Joseph Aoun secured 1 vote, Ziad Baroud gained 6 votes, while 8 votes were cast for the alternative option of "New Lebanon." Additionally, there was one invalid ballot, one blank ballot, and one lost ballot, adding further complexity to the election process.



The parliamentary chamber was initially filled with 128 MPs at the start of the session. However, tensions escalated as supporters of Sleiman Frangieh began leaving the session after casting their ballots. The departure of Frangieh's supporters created an atmosphere of uncertainty and heightened the sense of political polarization.



The session unfolded against the backdrop of intense rivalries between three major camps: those supporting Jihad Azour, those supporting Sleiman Frangieh, and those advocating for alternative options. Jihad Azour garnered notable support from influential political parties, including the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, and the Kataeb party.



Speculation surrounded the unity within the Free Patriotic Movement, as not all of its members were believed to have voted in favor of Azour. Additionally, a significant number of Change MPs and independents also aligned themselves with Azour's candidacy.



On the other hand, Sleiman Frangieh enjoyed substantial backing from Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies, including independent Christian and Sunni factions. The support from these influential groups reflected the complex political alliances that have defined Lebanon's political landscape.



The National Moderation bloc's decision to align with the "New Lebanon" phrase highlights their distinct position within the presidential election. As a Sunni-predominant bloc, their support for this alternative option signifies their desire for a fresh approach and a break from traditional political alignments.



While eight Change MPs announced their support for Azour, a group of three Change MPs, namely Cynthia Zarazir, Halime El Kaakour, and Elias Jrade, along with Saida-Jezzine MPs Oussama Saad, Charbel Massaad, and Abdel Rahman El Bizri, cast their votes in favor of Ziad Baroud, resulting in a total of six votes for him.



Despite pressure from the United States, both through the involvement of Assistant Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and a letter from influential Congressional leaders, quorum was ultimately lost during the session. The departure of Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies from the parliamentary chamber resulted in insufficient numbers required to proceed with the election process. The loss of quorum dealt a significant blow to the hopes of swiftly resolving the presidential crisis.



The underlying dynamics of the session were further complicated by the divergent stances held by different MPs and political parties. The presidential election underscored the deep divisions and tensions within Lebanon's political arena, with varying priorities, ideologies, and allegiances shaping the outcome.



As the session came to a close, Lebanon found itself once again grappling with the challenges of a prolonged presidential crisis. The failure to elect a president further exacerbates the country's already dire political, economic, and humanitarian situations. The loss of quorum in the parliamentary session serves as a stark reminder of the arduous journey that lies ahead in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis.