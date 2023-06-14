News
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 05:40
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, expressed his views on the presidential vacuum in Lebanon through a tweet on his Twitter account.
"We have repeatedly emphasized and called for the fact that the only solution to end the presidential vacuum is through internal dialogue, understanding, and consensus," he tweeted.
