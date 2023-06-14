Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

2023-06-14 | 06:47
2023-06-14
2min
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, expressed his views following the conclusion of the election session, stating that it is time to stop shifting the blame onto one party or another and prolonging the vacuum. He emphasized the need for consensus and dialogue to elect a president, as only through this approach can the desired outcome be achieved.

Moreover, Berri highlighted the importance of dialogue under the framework of the constitution, which preserves the principles of partnership and consensus.

In his statement, Berri urged everyone to acknowledge that persisting in such behavior and engaging in a futile cycle of denial will not lead to the desired results. He emphasized that the Lebanese people, Arab brothers, and allies worldwide expect Lebanon to perform and behave in a manner befitting its challenges and risks. He noted that electing a president is the first step towards meeting these expectations, but it can only be accomplished through consensus and dialogue.

Berri indicated the need for dialogue without conditions, ensuring that no one is excluded from the right to nominate. He stressed the importance of a dialogue where everyone will converge on a shared vision for achieving this important task without exclusion, isolation, confrontation, or defamation. He reiterated that this dialogue should be conducted within the framework of the constitution, preserving the principles of partnership and consensus.

In conclusion, Berri called on everyone to possess the courage and bravery to take the necessary steps for the sake of Lebanon. He questioned whether they were ready to be proactive and embrace this path. The time has come for all to demonstrate boldness and courage in working towards a better future for Lebanon.

