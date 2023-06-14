Hadi Aboul Hosn: There was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion

In a statement, Hadi Aboul Hosn, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Gathering bloc, affirmed that "the Gathering's stance has been very clear, which it reiterated after its recent meeting. All the bloc's MPs are united in their stance, decision, and vote, and they demonstrated this by voting unanimously for candidate Jihad Azour according to the principles outlined in the bloc's statement."



He also emphasized that "there was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion. It is time for those individuals to stop their ambiguous and suspicious roles aimed at creating unnecessary complications."