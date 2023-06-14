Hadi Aboul Hosn: There was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion

Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hadi Aboul Hosn: There was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hadi Aboul Hosn: There was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion

In a statement, Hadi Aboul Hosn, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Gathering bloc, affirmed that "the Gathering's stance has been very clear, which it reiterated after its recent meeting. All the bloc's MPs are united in their stance, decision, and vote, and they demonstrated this by voting unanimously for candidate Jihad Azour according to the principles outlined in the bloc's statement."

He also emphasized that "there was no vote distribution as some tried to mislead public opinion. It is time for those individuals to stop their ambiguous and suspicious roles aimed at creating unnecessary complications."

Lebanon News

Hadi Aboul Hosn

Vote

Distribution

Mislead

Public

Opinion

Presidency

Session

Elections

Lebanon

LBCI Next
UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election
After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Elias Hankach to LBCI: Urges deputies to disclose choices, emphasizes the need to vote and avoid disruption in the session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

After electoral session, Sleiman Frangieh expresses gratitude for MPs who voted for him

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More