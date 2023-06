Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

Leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party Samir Geagea tweeted on Wednesday on his Twitter account, saying: "If the second round had taken place today as it was naturally supposed to, we would now have a president of the republic. Apart from the details, what happened in the parliament is a real and effective obstruction, not only for today's session but also for the presidential elections as a whole."

لو جرت الدورة الثانية اليوم كما كان طبيعياً أن يحصل لكان لدينا الآن رئيس للجمهوريّة.

ما جرى في مجلس النواب، وبعيداً عن التفاصيل، هو تعطيل حقيقي وفعلي ليس لجلسة اليوم فقط لا غير، وإنما لانتخابات رئاسة الجمهوريّة ككل. — Samir Geagea (@DrSamirGeagea) June 14, 2023

Later, MP Tony Frangieh commented on Geagea's tweet: "Even if we held ten consecutive rounds, we wouldn't elect a president! The simple reason is that whoever insists on Azour knows very well the odds are not in his favor. The whole purpose of insisting on Azour was to block Sleiman Frangieh and exclude him from the race... and this is something that did not and will not happen."