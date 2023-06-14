Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, considered that what happened in the 12th session to elect a president was a real "uprising" by the Lebanese MPs from all affiliations who gathered to reject the process of imposition and threat and attempts to suggest that the presidential decision is in "one place" in Lebanon.



Gemayel praised from the Parliament the real "uprising" that took place, which brought together a large number of deputies who committed to voting, and praised some of the Change MPs who decided to show unity against the logic of imposition.



He said that on Tuesday, a group of blocs and deputies were under pressure and threats, which led to the retreat of some, and despite that, the number of votes came according to their estimates.



He added that they were for months subject to defamation campaigns, adding, "We are accused of treachery and that any president other than Sleiman Frangieh lives in Tel Aviv."



He added: "If there are those who consider the victory that occurred in today's session a failure, what is their stance towards the actions of others who disrupted the quorum and left the session? Today is the greatest evidence of who is the winner in the battle, and we say that we never wanted to engage in a battle […] And the other team was supposed to meet us halfway, but they continued with the logic of imposition, and we continue to confront them."