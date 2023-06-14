Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

2023-06-14 | 13:14
Bassil: Today&#39;s session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
0min
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, commented on Today's session in a tweet, saying: "Today's session, as we said yesterday, has proven that no one can bypass the Christian component in the presidency of the republic and that no one can impose a president on another. The movement is committed and follows its own convictions only..."

"Every stubbornness will be met with another stubbornness. There is no solution except through consensus on the program and on the president, without exclusion or sharing. No president can succeed without an agreed-upon program," he added.

"Drop the preconditions, as this is not a dialogue, and abandon theories of imposition and defiance, as this is not Lebanon. Let us focus on the priorities of the presidency and the names that align with the sovereign, reformist, and salvation program," Bassil stressed.

