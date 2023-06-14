News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, commented on Today's session in a tweet, saying: "Today's session, as we said yesterday, has proven that no one can bypass the Christian component in the presidency of the republic and that no one can impose a president on another. The movement is committed and follows its own convictions only..."
"Every stubbornness will be met with another stubbornness. There is no solution except through consensus on the program and on the president, without exclusion or sharing. No president can succeed without an agreed-upon program," he added.
"Drop the preconditions, as this is not a dialogue, and abandon theories of imposition and defiance, as this is not Lebanon. Let us focus on the priorities of the presidency and the names that align with the sovereign, reformist, and salvation program," Bassil stressed.
Lebanon News
Bassil
FPM. Lebanon
Presidency
Elections
Next
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
0
Lebanon News
02:56
Abdul Rahman Al Bizri to LBCI: Decisive in stance, notes citizen as biggest loser, elections seen as point-scoring
Lebanon News
02:56
Abdul Rahman Al Bizri to LBCI: Decisive in stance, notes citizen as biggest loser, elections seen as point-scoring
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Bassil: Azour was among names accepted by FPM but not best candidate for us
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
0
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
4
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
5
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
7
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
8
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More