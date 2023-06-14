LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 15:04
High views
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
2min
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

Amidst the aftermath of the presidential election session, exclusive interviews with various parliamentary blocs conducted by LBCI revealed divergent perspectives and reactions. 

The statements reflected the ongoing tensions and political complexities surrounding the process of electing Lebanon's president.

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces, expressed his view that the 12th election session was unconventional, questioning why the elections were halted after the first round. Geagea emphasized that if the second round had taken place, Lebanon would have had a president by now, initiating a potential path towards rescuing the country.

Ali Hasan Khalil from the Amal Movement highlighted the rejection of Jihad Azour by a whole faction, dismissing attempts to impose their candidate as a form of "imposition." He stressed the importance of dialogue without preconditions and rejected the notion of canceling their candidate.

Tony Frangieh, Marada Movement MP and son of candidate Sleiman Frangieh described the session's outcome as positive, and emphasizing Lebanon's need for a consensus-based approach. 

Frangieh acknowledged the pressure exerted on Change MPs and noted that approximately 20 Christian MPs were outside the intersection that supported Azour.

Samy Gemayel, leader of the Kataeb Party, called on the opposing faction to present a consensus candidate before engaging in any dialogue regarding the presidential file. Gemayel criticized the perception of Azour being forcefully imposed, highlighting the contradiction with democratic processes. He emphasized the need for a consensus-based dialogue to break the cycle.

Michel Moawad, member of the Tajadod Bloc, acknowledged the achievement of supporting Azour and expressed the hope of surpassing the 59 votes. 

Ibrahim Mneimneh, despite initial hesitation, voted for Azour, acknowledging that they voted for a candidate they do not endorse.

Ahmad al-Kheir from the National Moderation Bloc affirmed the validity of their decision and the importance of selecting a candidate in the next session, stating that the bloc's position remains unified. 

Wael Abou Faour, representing the Democratic Gathering Bloc, emphasized the incomplete nature of the current scene and urged all parties to take responsibility for addressing the ongoing crisis.

