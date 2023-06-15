News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Saudi Arabia's Ambassador in Beirut, Walid Bukhari, held a significant meeting with Patrick Durel, the adviser to the French President for the affairs of the Middle East and North Africa. The meeting took place against the backdrop of Lebanon's recent unsuccessful attempt to elect a president during the 12th election session.
The meeting between Ambassador Bukhari and Patrick Durel holds great importance as Lebanon grapples with the challenge of filling its presidential vacancy. The failure to elect a president in the recent session, with Jihad Azour securing 59 votes and Sleiman Frangieh receiving 51 votes, underscores the urgency and complexity of the situation.
With Lebanon's presidential election at a standstill, the discussions between Ambassador Bukhari and Durel signify a commitment to finding a way forward and addressing the pressing political situation in Lebanon. The involvement of Saudi Arabia and France, both key regional and international players, highlights their concern for stability and the need to support Lebanon in its quest for a functioning government. As Lebanon navigates these challenging times, international support and diplomatic efforts remain crucial to overcoming the obstacles and paving the way for a successful presidential election.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Meet
French
Presidential
Adviser
Lebanon
Election
Stalemate
Next
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection
Lebanon News
11:13
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Canadian Ambassador visits parliament, explores bilateral relations and refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Canadian Ambassador visits parliament, explores bilateral relations and refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution
Lebanon News
09:59
Minister Hector Hajjar calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees with a clear political solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
8
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More