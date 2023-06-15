Saudi Arabia's Ambassador in Beirut, Walid Bukhari, held a significant meeting with Patrick Durel, the adviser to the French President for the affairs of the Middle East and North Africa. The meeting took place against the backdrop of Lebanon's recent unsuccessful attempt to elect a president during the 12th election session.



The meeting between Ambassador Bukhari and Patrick Durel holds great importance as Lebanon grapples with the challenge of filling its presidential vacancy. The failure to elect a president in the recent session, with Jihad Azour securing 59 votes and Sleiman Frangieh receiving 51 votes, underscores the urgency and complexity of the situation.



With Lebanon's presidential election at a standstill, the discussions between Ambassador Bukhari and Durel signify a commitment to finding a way forward and addressing the pressing political situation in Lebanon. The involvement of Saudi Arabia and France, both key regional and international players, highlights their concern for stability and the need to support Lebanon in its quest for a functioning government. As Lebanon navigates these challenging times, international support and diplomatic efforts remain crucial to overcoming the obstacles and paving the way for a successful presidential election.