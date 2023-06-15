Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

Lebanon News
2023-06-15 | 08:56
High views
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting &quot;imposed candidate&quot; in Lebanon&#39;s Presidential election
2min
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

Opposition MPs have declared in a statement that "yesterday's electoral session unequivocally demonstrated that the majority of Lebanese representatives clearly reject the imposed candidate from the opposition bloc." 
 
Despite the concerted efforts and pressures exerted in recent days, the candidate received only 51 votes, while 77 deputies voted against the nomination. 
 
Furthermore, 59 deputies elected the consensus candidate, Jihad Azour, who garnered support from various political forces aiming to break the presidential deadlock. Additionally, additional deputies and blocs openly declared their intention to vote for Azour in the second round.
 
The statement highlighted that this second round, which the Council President and his political team have long worked to prevent, would have resulted in an elected president for the Lebanese Republic named Jihad Azour if it had taken place yesterday. However, the policy of imposition, dominance, and obstruction has been tactics mastered by the opposition bloc for years, especially since it tightened its grip on the entire state apparatus.
 
Opposition MPs emphasized that "the logic of obstruction and imposition is precisely what we are facing, and this logic received a resounding blow as a result of yesterday's vote, which effectively ended the chances and possibility of imposing the opposition bloc's candidate on the Lebanese people."
 
The statement reiterated their commitment to calling on everyone to unite around the nomination of Jihad Azour. As previously announced, they reiterated that he is the candidate the opposition intends to converge upon to launch the necessary rescue process and revitalize institutions.

