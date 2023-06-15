Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon

The caretaker Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, emphasized the significant contribution of the United Kingdom in providing essential support for the continuity of in-person education in Lebanon. He also acknowledged the UK's role in implementing fundamental reforms in the education sector amidst Lebanon's multiple and accumulated crises.



During a meeting held at the Minister's office, Minister Halabi and Mayssa Dawi, Director of the British Council in Lebanon, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the British Council's school connections program in Lebanon. This program focuses on enhancing comprehensive leadership, education, learning, and school integration, guided by principles of gender equality and diversity.



The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of a British delegation, including Kate Ewart-Biggs, Deputy Chief Executive of the British Council, Camilla Nickless, the representative of the British Ambassador to Lebanon, and Lucy Philippson, Head of Government Relations.





Also in attendance were Imad Achkar, Director-General of Education, Jihad Saliba, General Coordinator of the Curriculum Research and Development Center, and senior officials from the Education Ministry, the Curriculum Center, and the British Council were also in attendance.



Minister Halabi expressed his anticipation for further communication and collaboration in joint projects supported by the United Kingdom, which he considered vital in the educational journey. He highlighted that such cooperation adds a special dimension to the shared history of bilateral relations, enhancing the well-being of students, raising performance levels, and improving the outcomes of the education system.



He further emphasized the importance of school leadership in the success of any educational institution.



Therefore, training school directors in educational leadership through the accumulation of experiences provided by the British Council in collaboration with educational management and the training apparatus at the Curriculum Research and Development Center constitutes genuine support in achieving their goals. This includes strengthening the leadership capabilities of school directors and equipping them with the necessary skills and tools to enhance leadership, particularly in schools that accommodate students from marginalized communities, special needs, and learning difficulties.



Minister Halabi expressed the Ministry's commitment to the path of educational integration and the aspiration to expand the range of inclusive schools, making every school inclusive.