Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib

Lebanon News
2023-06-15 | 09:07
High views
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0min
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed that the return of refugees is a right that should be exercised based on the individual's free and informed choice.

He also stated, "Lebanon has repeatedly called on the international community to provide greater support to alleviate the burden, but the response has been inadequate, leading Lebanon to bear the overwhelming cost of hosting such a large number of refugees."

Furthermore, he mentioned that "We need accelerated actions and tangible support from our international partners because the burden of this crisis is a common responsibility between hosting countries and the donor community."

"Lebanon is turning into a massive refugee camp in the east of the Mediterranean, with the specter of social unrest looming over its future," Bou Habib added. 
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

