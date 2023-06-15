Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection

2023-06-15 | 11:13
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection
Army Commander Joseph Aoun stresses commitment to development and environmental protection

Lebanon's Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, affirmed that the leadership dedicates a significant portion of its capabilities to the developmental aspect of its missions, including environmental protection, heritage preservation, and support for all related activities.

Additionally, he highlighted that the army mobilizes its military, logistical, and human resources to serve environmental affairs as part of its strategic vision for ecological conservation in Lebanon.

During the foundation laying ceremony for the medical waste treatment project at the Logistics Brigade, funded by Slovakia, Austria, and the Czech Republic through the United Nations Environment Program, General Aoun made these remarks in the presence of Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.

Lebanon News

Army

Commander

Joseph Aoun

Commitment

Development

Environmental

Protection

Lebanon

