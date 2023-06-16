Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Ashraf Beydoun, confirmed that the countdown to electing a president has started, stressing that all political forces have ensured that dialogue is inevitable.



He pointed out that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri wants the session to be productive "because the game of balances showed that these figures cannot deliver a president," pointing out that it is not intended to be the person of the former minister Jihad Azour.



He said in this context: "We do not want to bring any "challenging" candidate, even our candidate, because we think beyond the election of the President," considering that the manner in which Azour came made him a challenging candidate to beat the candidate of the other team.



He added, "We withdrew from the second session, and even if a president had been elected, could he have been a "referee" and run the country's helm amidst the tensions?"



He referred to the result of the twelfth session, which came as the previous ones, stressing that it is the reason why Berri did not set a date for the next session, and noted that no party could produce a president alone.



"We are heading towards a settlement, but we must accelerate this positive settlement, and the session opened the door wide for discussion," he said, during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, pointing out that the third option is subject to dialogue.



In a different context, he stressed that everything circulating in the media about a defect in the relationship between Berri and former Minister Walid Jumblatt is false.