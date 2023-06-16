Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

2023-06-16 | 05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry confirmed today that their ambassador in the UAE officially reported the lifting of the visa ban for Lebanese nationals, effective this Friday, as per information obtained by LBCI.
 

