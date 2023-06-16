News
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
2023-06-16 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Diplomatic sources informed LBCI that the Bin Salman-Macron summit will focus on supporting the Lebanese in electing future, youthful political leaders capable of meeting the region's current challenges.
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Bin Salman
Macron
Summit
Support
Lebanese
Electing
Future
Youthful
Political
Leaders
Diplomatic
Lebanon
