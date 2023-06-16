In response to the statements made by the European Union's Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, regarding the Union's decision not to normalize relations with the Syrian regime and the impossibility of Syrian refugees returning to their country at the moment, caretaker Culture Minister, Mohammad Wissam al-Mortada, voiced his opinion. He stated, "Mr. Borrell's stance is suspicious, but he stands alone."



During a conversation with the National News Agency, the Culture Minister emphasized that the Lebanese government has decided and is determined to reactivate relations with its neighboring country, Syria.



He mentioned that a Lebanese ministerial delegation would engage with the Syrian government regarding the issue of refugees who will return to their homeland safely and with dignity. Al-Mortada added, "leave it, Mr. Borrell, as no one is more concerned about the refugees than their own country."



Concluding his remarks, Al-Mortada addressed those who have plans to settle Syrian refugees in Lebanon, which coincides with efforts to discourage Lebanese citizens and push them towards emigration.



"Your endeavors and machinations will fail, and we say, 'Focus on other matters,'" he said.







