Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

2023-06-16 | 09:15
2min
Former President Michel Aoun has denounced in a statement the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell's stance regarding the issue of the Syrian refugees return, adding that the project of integrating the refugees into Lebanese society is a deliberate destruction of Lebanon.  
 
The statement affirmed that Josep Borrell does not want normalization with the Syrian regime, which is his affair.  

"As for his talk about keeping the refugees in host countries and linking their return to a political solution, that is our affair and the fate of our homeland, and we reject it entirely […] We refuse Lebanon to pay the price of the war waged against Syria," added the statement. 

"Legitimate questions must be raised about the role of France and Germany in this matter: Who gave them the right to manipulate Lebanon's destiny? For what purpose? And for whose benefit? What kind of "future" for Syria and Lebanon do you want to "support" while seeking to undermine the fabric of both countries and strike at their foundations of existence?" the statement affirmed. 

"The integration project cancels the return of Syrians to their country and their land, with all the repercussions that this entails for Lebanon and Syria on various levels. It is a decision that undermines both Lebanese and Syrian societies, and they must reject and resist it, no matter the cost. Coordination between the two states is necessary to achieve a dignified and secure return," it concluded.
 

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
World News
12:50

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun

