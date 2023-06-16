Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

Lebanon News
2023-06-16 | 11:38
High views
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI has learned that Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry has been officially informed by its ambassador in the United Arab Emirates regarding lifting visa restrictions for Lebanese citizens, effective starting Friday.

In a statement, Lebanon's ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, announced that after intensive efforts between Abu Dhabi and Beirut, with sincere and constructive cooperation, he assures Lebanese nationals wishing to visit the UAE that they can now apply for visit visas through various travel agencies, as usual.

The Lebanese Embassy in the UAE will issue another statement next Monday, providing further details.

LBCI's informed sources affirm that the temporary restrictions on Lebanese visas were initially imposed due to security concerns and are currently under continuous review.

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
